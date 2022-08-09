Alzheimer's-Exercise

High school students run at sunset as they practice for the track and field season Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Shawnee, Kan. New research hints that even simple exercise just might help fend off memory problems. While physical activity helps keep healthy brains fit, it's not clear how much it helps once memory starts to slide.

 Charlie Riedel/AP file

New research hints that even a simple exercise routine just might help older Americans with mild memory problems.