The first few months of your baby’s life are so precious. You will watch them grow and change in many exciting ways.
And, while this time can be magical, it can also be a difficult time of transition as a parent and as a family. Babies do not have many ways of communicating, but the most utilized, vocal, and downright frightful form of communication is crying.
As you go through phases of infancy you might notice an increase in the amount and frequency of crying.
This increase in time, when a baby tends to cry more than any other time of infancy, is often referred to as the “Period of P.U.R.P.L.E. crying”.
P.U.R.P.L.E is an acronym to help guide parents through this difficult and wearisome phase. It means:
Peak of crying: Your baby may cry more each week, the most in month 2, less in months 3-5.
Unexpected: Crying can come and go, and you don’t know why.
Resists soothing: Your baby may not stop crying no matter what you try.
Pain-like face: A crying baby may look like they are in pain, even when they are not.
Long lasting: Crying can last as much as five hours a day, or more.
Evening: Your baby may cry more in the late afternoon and evening.
What does this mean for frustrated parents? It is important to remember this is a short time and normal in your child’s development. It does have an end.
Some recommended soothing methods include:
Increasing the amount of time you walk with and talk to your baby. Running a warm bath, but never leave your child unattended in water. Hopping in the car for a ride. Placing your baby skin-to-skin. Remember, it is never OK to shake a baby. If an infant will not stop crying, make sure they are fed and have a dry diaper. If this does not work, have a family plan in place and designated people to share responsibilities.
If you feel overwhelmed or feel like you might hurt your child, seek medical attention or call 254-724-KIDS for help.