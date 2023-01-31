Gene Therapy Brain

Richard Poulin, left and Judy Wei, right, work with their daughter, Rylae-Ann Poulin, during a physical and cognitive therapy session at their home in Bangkok, Thailand. The family hopes other families dealing with devastating genetic diseases like Rylae-Ann's will someday get to see the transformations they’ve seen.

 Sakchai Lalit/AP

When Rylae-Ann Poulin was a year old, she didn’t crawl or babble like other kids her age. A rare genetic disorder kept her from even lifting her head. Her parents took turns holding her upright at night just so she could breathe comfortably and sleep.