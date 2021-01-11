A man is dead following an officer involved shooting Sunday evening in Killeen.
At about 5:30 p.m., Killeen Police officers responded to a psychiatric call in the 1600 block of Carrollton Avenue. Upon arrival, the officers found an emotionally distressed man.
An officer had an encounter with the man and discharged his stun gun, according to a press release from KPD. The energy weapon was "ineffective" and the officer then discharged his duty weapon, striking the man.
The man was transported by paramedics to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center and later succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced deceased by medical personnel and Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.
The Killeen Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and the Texas Rangers responded to the scene and an investigation is ongoing, being led by the Rangers. As per Killeen Police protocol, the officer who discharged the weapon will be placed on administrative leave.