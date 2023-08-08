Walk with a Doc

Central Texas residents get some exercise as they participate in the Walk with a Doc program, which is held at a Temple park. The walk, which includes a health brief from a local doctor, is intended to promote healthier lifestyles. 

 File photo

Baylor Scott & White holds its monthly Walk With a Doc community health program at 9 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month at Miller Park, 1919 N. First St. in Temple.