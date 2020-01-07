Health and nutrition fair
A health and nutrition fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. Thursday and 10-11 a.m. Friday at Summit Recreation Center, 620 S Fryers Creek Circle in Temple. Experts will be available to provide answers to health questions. Topics will include nutrition, exercise for seniors and mindful workouts.
Mobile children’s clinic
The Jim Hornsby Children’s Mobile Free Clinic program will hold a free clinic from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 18, at Leon Heights Elementary, 1501 N. Main St. in Belton. Services are intended for children without insurance. Low co-pay medicine will be available for eligible children. Services will include well/sick child visit, sports physicals, hearing/vision/dental screenings, podiatry/dermatology, and physical therapy.
Walk With a Doc
Walk With a Doc, a healthy living program sponsored by Baylor Scott & White Health and the Temple Mayor’s Council on Physical Fitness, is held 9 a.m. the third Saturday of each month at Miller Park, located at 1919 N. First St. in Temple. The program features a guest speaker followed by a walk around the park. For information email Brenda.Wallin@bswhealth.org.
Hospice volunteers
Baylor Scott & White Hospice in Temple is seeking volunteers to help support hospice families. Volunteers will work with professional staff to provide patient and family support. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old; have the ability to actively listen; and a satisfactory criminal background check; and have the ability to work with little supervision. For information or to volunteer, call 254-724-4090.
Support groups
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) will meet 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center, 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive in Temple. Use the entrance on the valet side of the hospital and take the elevator to the fifth floor, conference room 5G31. The group also will hold two meetings 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. One meeting will take place at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple and the other meeting will take place at Rosewood Assisted Living, 5700 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen. Use the front entrance facing the expressway; the meeting will be held in the TV room. Meetings are open to anyone interested in mental illness and its impact on family and the community. For information contact 254-771-3638.
A Parkinson’s support group meets 1 p.m. Mondays at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church, 2497 W. Highway 93 in Temple.
A cancer support group hosted by Baylor Scott & White Health meets 5:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month in the lobby at the Vasicek Cancer Treat Center, 2401 S. 31st St. in Temple. The group is open to anyone who has been impacted by cancer. For information call 254-724-5918.
Crohns and Colitis Foundation, 5:30-7 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month Desk 3B GI conference room on the third floor of Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple; except for holidays. For information, call 254-724-4485 or 254-724-3574.
The Jaywalkers Group of Alcoholics Anonymous/Al-Anon meets 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays for a Big Book Study at the U-Haul building at 409 N. Highway 95 (across from the Dollar General) in Little River-Academy.
Overeaters Anonymous holds open meetings 6 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Luke Catholic Church, 2897 Oakdale Drive in Temple. The meeting takes place in the education building (left side entrance). For information call Ann at 254-563-5455.
The Compassionate Friends chapter of Temple meets 6:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at 803 S. Fifth St. in Temple. The support group is for families who have lost a child, regardless of age. For information call Sue Hamby at 254-228-6473 or Janet Sutton at 254-718-9502.
Take Off Pounds Simply (TOPS) meets 9:15 a.m. Thursdays at Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple. For information call 254-721-0541.
Alcoholics Anonymous has announced multiple meetings in the Temple area. The Brown Bag Group meets 12:15 p.m. Sunday through Saturday. The Serenity Group meets 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday and also 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The Tem-Bel Group meets 8 p.m. daily. All meetings take place at 902 S. Main St. in Temple.
Adult anger management classes, a part of the Aware Central Texas Education Program, are held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the Goodwill Learning Center, located at 2601 Commerce St. in Belton. Registration is required. To sign up, call 254-239-6950.
Parenting classes, a part of the Aware Central Texas Education Program, are held from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesdays at the Goodwill Learning Center, located at 2601 Commerce St. in Belton; classes also will be held 4-6 p.m. Thursdays at the Goodwill Learning Center, located at 4004 E. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen; and 2:45-4:45 p.m. Fridays at the Goodwill Learning Center, located at 4108 S. 31st St., Suite A, in Temple. Registration is required. To sign up, call 254-239-6950.
High on Life, a Narcotics Anonymous group, noon and 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sundays; 501 S. Third St., Temple.
Tuesday Solace, 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, St. Francis Episcopal Church, 5001 Hickory Road, Temple; respite care for those with early stage Alzheimer’s or dementia; 254-773-4255.
The Thursday Club, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays, First Lutheran Church, 1515 W. Adams Ave., Temple; respite care for early-stage Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias; 254-771-2942 or 254-947-8198.
Adult Children of Alcoholics, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday; First United Methodist Church, room 242, 102 N. Second St., Temple; 254-563-5455 or 254-718-3276.
Narcotics Anonymous, 7-8 p.m. Thursdays, Moffat Community Center Association, 13410 Kuykendall Mountain Road, Temple.
Grief support: 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday; Gentiva Hospice office, 2626 S. 37th St., Temple; pre-registration encouraged; 254-742-2000.
Living Free for men 6:30 p.m. Fridays; room C11, Bethel Church, 22621 S.E. HK Dodgen Loop, Temple.
Al-Anon: Tuesdays: 7 p.m., St. Luke Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive, education building, Temple.
Mondays: 12:15 p.m., First United Methodist Church, room 242, 102 N. Second St. Temple.
Aware Central Texas Exchange Club Child Abuse Center, educational and family support services; 254-939-7582 or www.awarecentraltexas.org.
Resolution Solutions, 12 step program that deals with addictions. The group meets every Tuesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Temple Church on 7101 W. Adams Ave in Temple. Open to anyone that struggles with anger, depression, control issues, and more.
