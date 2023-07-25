Beyfortus

This illustration shows packaging for the medication Beyfortus. U.S. officials have approved the new long-acting drug to protect babies and toddlers against a respiratory virus that causes thousands of hospitalizations each year.

 AstraZeneca/AP

WASHINGTON — U.S. officials on July 17 approved the first long-acting drug to protect babies and toddlers against a respiratory virus that sends tens of thousands of American children to the hospital each year.