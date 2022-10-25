Bryce Cornet

Bryce Cornet, a race car driver, is a Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome survivor.

 Photo courtesy of Bryce Cornet

Bryce Cornet is no stranger to a racing heart. His heart beats faster each time he puts on his helmet, slides into the cockpit of his race car, snaps on the buckles of his harness and puts the pedal to the floor to careen around a twisting, turning racetrack.