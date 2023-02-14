Cold Water Immersion Explainer

"The Great Lake Jumper" Dan O'Conor takes a plunge into the frigid waters of Lake Michigan, as he does every morning, in Chicago. O'Conor has jumped every day since June 2020. Celebrities and regular folk are plunging into frigid water for their social media feeds, but the science on the supposed benefits is lukewarm.

 Erin Hooley/AP

The coolest thing on social media these days may be celebrities and regular folks plunging into frigid water or taking ice baths.