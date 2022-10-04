Alzheimer's Drug-Study Results

 Steven Senne/AP file

Shares of Biogen and other drugmakers researching Alzheimer’s disease soared last Wednesday after Japan’s Eisai Co. said its potential treatment appeared to slow the fatal disease in a late-stage study.