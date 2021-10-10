Episcopalians are known for their “Book of Common Prayer.” Except this fall when they could be using the “Book of Uncommon Pumpkins.”
This fall is all about variations on the theme of orange with such exotic names as Pepo, Mos-chata, Maxima and Mix- ta. In the fall, plentiful pumpkins in the fields meant an abundant harvest though the winter. The deeper the color, the sweeter the meat and the better the meal.
Besides, pumpkins provide colorful inspiration with their turbans, stripes, mottled skins and specks. The Mixta variety comes in orange, yellow, blue, white, green-blue and grey.
Pumpkins were among the first crops planted in the frontier. Orville Thomas Tyler (1810-1886), early settler and legislator, arrived in Texas in 1834 and eventually located his head right above the three forks of Little River near the site of present-day Belton. According to an 1899 history, Tyler first settled in Bell County on four acres along the river bottom. His first crops were corn and pumpkins — two essentials for the pioneer table.
No wonder early settlers loved pumpkins. They were quick and easy to grow, provided nutritious meals and added color to any surrounding.
This proves that Bell County has historic precedent with pumpkins, which may be why churches and others nowadays are finding pumpkin patches friendly ways to bring folks together. After nearly two years of quarantine isolation, folks are looking for warmly nurturing colors.
This year, Christ Episcopal Church in Temple launched its first pumpkin patch across from the church building at 301 N. Main St. Hours are from noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. This is a fundraiser to provide seed money for a proposed community garden.
St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church in Salado offers an encore of its wildly successful pumpkin patch this fall. Gourd searchers may drop by daily during daylight hours and complete transactions inside Fletcher’s Books and Antiques.
Walker Honey Farm maximizes its sweet treat with plenty of golden orbs at its pumpkin patch sprawled out over the grounds, 8060 E. U.S. Highway 190, Rogers. The store is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
The Robinson Family Farm, 3780 White Owl Lane, Temple, sponsors a fall festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until Oct. 31 with more than 20 attractions including a pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides, farm animals, games and music. Information and tickets: www.therobinsonfamilyfarm.com.
For folks looking for a nice fall day trip, the Texas Pumpkin Fest is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until Nov. 7, 10930 E. Crystal Falls Parkway, Leander. Admission is $10 per person Friday through Sunday; $5 Tuesday through Thursday; and free on Monday. Features include games, magicians, a hay maze, rides and, of course, pumpkins. Information: texaspumpkinfest.com
Pumpkin size was a sure sign of a farmer’s prowess. The meeting hall for the 1891 Farmers Congress featured decorations of “sheaves of grain, immense stalks of corn, pumpkins like barrels and ears of corn as big as one’s arm.”
The fall 1892 Bell County Fair featured the best of the county’s agricultural bounty.
“To look at (the exhibits), one would think that Bell County was a veritable Garden of Eden, and California would have to bestir herself to beat it,” reported The Dallas Morning News. To prove its point, The News described pumpkins weighing 75 pounds produced in Bell. “In fact, the exhibits demonstrated beyond doubt that almost everything necessary for man or beast to eat could be successfully and profitably raised in this county,” the paper reported.
Besides color and nutrition, pumpkins were economical. The Temple Daily Telegram in 1919 reported that a farmer invested in 5 cents of pumpkin seeds in one hill producing two vines that crept into his neighbor’s yard. From that one mound, he gathered 67 pumpkins, which he sold and netted $5 worth of pumpkins, some measuring 60 inches in circumference. All proof that pumpkins were also a bona fide culinary bargain.
Pumpkin avoirdupois also was the object of city rivalry. When a Rising Star farmer in Eastland County boasted a 131-pound pumpkin in 1919, the Temple Telegram quickly countered. “It gives a man a pain to read such reports when we thought we had the prize pumpkin in Bell County. What is this world coming to anyway?”
Even the Telegram editor had to concede, “Killeen has a good start on the pumpkin industry in Bell County, but even Killeen has not yet claimed one that weighed 131 pounds.”
In the early years of the 20th century, the autumn issues of Temple Daily Telegram were filled with pumpkin recipes. Food rationing during World War I prompted the need for pumpkin pie sweetened with molasses and sorghum with “conservation crust” consisting of rye flour, corn flour, lard and “enough water to make a stiff dough.”
An October 1919 food story featured “Pumpkin Canapés” — mashed steamed pumpkin spiked with butter, cayenne, tomato catsup and Tabasco served on whole wheat bread with chopped raw onion as a topping.
By the 1920s, pumpkin pies were delicious fodder for promotions. Temple’s Crescent Theatre in 1922 offered a pumpkin pie week for “every woman who bakes pumpkin and enters it in the perfect pumpkin contest.” The prize: Free passes to the current movie.
Not only that, but the theater offered a $2.50 grand prize to any boy up to 12 years old who could eat a pumpkin pie “the quickest and the most gracefully.”