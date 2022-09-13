Zombie Cells-Healthy Aging

Richard Soller holds the medal he won in the 200 meter final at the National Senior Games, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Miramar, Fla. Soller says exercise keeps him fit enough to handle what comes his way. "Do as much as you can," he says. "That should be the goal for anyone to stay healthy."

 Marta Lavandier/AP

In an unfinished part of his basement, 95-year-old Richard Soller zips around a makeshift track encircling boxes full of medals he’s won for track and field and long-distance running.