Heart Transplants

In this photo provided by Duke Health, surgeons Dr. Jacob Schroder, left, and Dr. Zachary Fitch perform a heart transplant at Duke University Hospital in Durham, N.C., in October 2022. Most transplanted hearts are from donors who are brain dead, but research published by Duke Health on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, shows a different approach can be just as successful and boost the number of available organs. It's called donation after circulatory death, a method long used to recover kidneys and other organs but not more fragile hearts.

 (Shawn Rocco/Duke Health via AP)

WASHINGTON — Most transplanted hearts are from donors who are brain dead, but new research shows a different approach can be just as successful and boost the number of available organs.