Gene Therapy Blindness

Dr. Alfonso Sabater, left, examines Antonio Vento Carvajal's eyes accompanied by his mother, Yunielkys Carvajal, right, Thursday, July 6, 2023, at University of Miami Health System's Bascom Palmer Eye Institute in Miami. Antonio, who spent much of his life legally blind, can see again after months of gene therapy delivered with eyedrops.

 Wilfredo Lee/AP

MIAMI — Dr. Alfonso Sabater pulled up two photos of Antonio Vento Carvajal’s eyes. One showed cloudy scars covering both eyeballs. The other, taken after months of gene therapy given through eyedrops, revealed no scarring on either eye.