Ideally, children will not be living in the same home with someone who is ill or showing symptoms of illness (cough, runny nose, fever) during the current situation with COVID-19. However, sometimes situations require our kids to share living quarters with a family member who is sick. If this is the case, these are some recommended precautions to prevent the spread of illness, especially if the illness is confirmed or suspected to be COVID-19.
These tips are in addition to the basic precautions for preventing the spread of COVID-19 that most of us are aware of at this point. This includes washing or sanitizing hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, practicing social distancing, and encouraging others to do the same.
First, attempt to keep the ill person physically separated from healthy individuals as much as possible. This means sleeping in separate rooms, using separate bathrooms, and avoiding physical contact. This may be difficult if space is not available, but trying to keep at least 6 feet of distance between people can really help prevent viruses from spreading.
In instances where physical distance is not possible, use a barrier such as mask and gloves. The sick person should always wear a mask when they are around other people or if they need to go out in public. Caretakers are also encouraged to wear a facemask when they are required to be in close contact with the sick person. Unfortunately, wearing masks can be difficult to enforce with children, especially younger kids. Children tend to play with the mask, move it around on their face, or take it off unexpectedly. This makes masks less reliable and therefore physical distance is that much more important.
While physical distance and barriers can help with direct spread of the virus, it is also important to remember that surfaces can be a source of transmission. Be sure to clean commonly touched surfaces daily. These include door handles, knobs of sinks and toilets, cell phones, remote controls, light switches, chair arms, counters, and table tops. If you are unsure if your household cleaner is appropriate, the CDC has a comprehensive list of disinfectants for use against COVID-19 here: https://www.epa.gov/pesticide-registration/list-n-disinfectants-use-against-sars-cov-2. Bleach can also be used if it is appropriately diluted and the surface is not one that will be damaged by it. Bleach can be diluted by adding 5 tablespoons to a gallon of water, or 5 teaspoons to a quart of water in a well-ventilated area. It is very important to keep all of these chemicals out of reach of children at all times. They should be stored on a high shelf that cannot be reached by the child, or in a cabinet that is securely locked or child-proofed appropriately for the child’s age.
There are a few other safety measures that are specific to children. Since kids are notoriously curious, they often touch things unexpectedly such as trash cans or dirty dishes. To avoid spreading the virus, have a separate trash container for the sick person to use, and keep it out of the child’s reach. Also, designate certain dishes for the sick person to use and make sure they are washed promptly and thoroughly. Lastly, keep all pets away from the sick person because they can also transmit the virus on the surface of their fur or skin if touched by the child.
Keeping children safe and well is a high priority for families and healthcare providers. Therefore, continue practicing proper hygiene and social distance, and if someone in your home is ill then these tips can help prevent your children from catching the virus from them.
Dr. Jenna Walls is a pediatric resident.