Eczema, medically known as atopic dermatitis, is a common skin condition for children of all ages. It is a rash that is pink or red, dry and itchy, and is usually found on the face, inner elbows, knees, and hands and feet.
The cause of eczema is not well known but is believed to be due to genetic and environmental factors. It is commonly seen in children who also have asthma or seasonal allergies. There are treatments and precautions to help get rid of the rash and prevent recurrence.
The first key to managing eczema is moisturizing. Moisture is key to attack the dryness of the rash. When picking a moisturizer, make sure it is unscented and thick. Unscented ensures that no extra fragrances cause the eczema to become worse. Examples of over-the-counter moisturizers include Vaseline (100% petroleum jelly), Aquaphor, Aveeno, Cetaphil, and Cerave. Use one brand at a time. If the brand works, keep using it. If not, feel free to try another brand.
Second, make sure to avoid scented soaps and detergents. Recommended brands include Dove, Aveeno and Cetaphil. The great thing about these soaps is they include moisturizers. If you want even more moisture, make sure to get the bar soap instead of liquid soap.
Brands such as Dial and Ivory soaps have more soap in them, but less moisturizer, tending to dry out skin more.
This is not good for children with eczema. Try to avoid these brands. Keeping baths short is also important. A 5–10-minute bath or shower is sufficient.
Third, if your child’s eczema does not respond to these treatments or flares up and worsens, talk to a doctor about medications. Some of the medicines that doctors can give to help include steroid creams and/or ointments.
Generally, ointments are better than creams because they tend to be better absorbed. These ointments/creams can be used twice a day for a few weeks for flare-ups.
There are many options. Talk to your doctor about what is best for your child.
Because eczema is dry and itchy, it can cause kids to pick and scratch at the skin. Causing a break in the skin can put them at risk of an infection. If the rash begins to appear different than normal, go to a doctor for evaluation.
A topical or oral antibiotic may be needed if there is an infection. Given that itching is common, there are also medications to help with itching.
Make sure to talk to your doctor about these medications as well.
Your child’s eczema can be managed well with a good skin care regimen, and with continued support of your doctor.
Dr. Darshan Patel is a resident at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple.