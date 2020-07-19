The 28th annual production of “Salado Legends” was canceled this year due to the coronavirus, and historical playwright/lyricist Jackie Mills expressed her disappointment given the circumstances.
“We waited as long as we could to disengage,” Mills told the Telegram. “The younger (participants) still wanted to have the play because they love it but we just couldn’t have it.”
The production — which has often featured a cast, crew and volunteers of more than 100 people — would have been underway at Tabelrock’s Goodnight Amphitheater on Royal Street in Salado had COVID-19 not made a recent impact.
Mills said she has had people from across the United States, asking her about “Salado Legends” — a production, which blends Salado history and fictional storytelling to depict life in the 19th century — and whether the show would still go on this year.
“Someone in Dallas asked if we were still having the play, and I got a call from someone from Washington, D.C. about a week ago,” Mills said.
She emphasized how the D.C. caller had asked about life in Central Texas after reading about the “Salado Legends” production in the Library of Congress. Her production is one of four outdoor dramas that has been selected to be in the Library of Congress’ collection.
“I wrote salado legends in like nine months. It was like having a baby,” Mills said. “It’s designated as a Local Legacy by the Library of Congress because of the time element of before and after the Civil War.”
Mills continued to relay her disappointment when detailing the scholarships associated with the production.
“We are definitely disappointed right now, because we have enough money to send some kids to college but not all of them,” she said. “Some of these kids, who are getting scholarships, are really needy. So we’re consequently disappointed because not having the play bit for these children is a hard situation.”
“Salado Legends” has often featured familiar Bell County faces in its cast, which include retired University of Mary Hardin-Baylor professor Howard Horton; Andy Anderson, Chief Meteorologist for KCEN; Cowboy Hall of Fame honoree, Bob Stewart and many more.
Mills said she looks forward to resuming the play’s production in 2021, knowing its importance to the community.
“We look forward to resuming the play, Salado Legends, in 2021 with a hardy cheer, a healthy smile and look forward to the new play, a continuation of the lives, fortunes and misfortunes of the main characters in Salado Legends in future years in Texas history,” she said in a news release.