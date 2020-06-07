Michael Pritchett said he can paint on anything.
“I love to paint and I’ll paint on anything. My artwork is bright, colorful and contemporary,” he told the Telegram.
With each stroke of his brush the village of Salado-based artist looks to turn a blank canvas into a life-like scene — artwork that often depicts flowers and birds. Recently, one of his customers had a unique request for him.
Salado residents Michael Apodaca and Jane Apodaca had commissioned Pritchett to paint a utility box on their property.
“They called me up and asked me to come out and paint their utility boxes. So I drew some sketches and the more I thought about it, the more I enjoyed the idea of it,” Pritchett said. “Her favorite flower was poppies. So I painted the utility box with basically a scenic field of poppies.”
Pritchett said he uses outdoor paint before adding a layer of UV-resistant lacquer to prevent sun damage. Sirril Art Gallery, 1 Royal View Road in Salado, posted his completed artwork to its Facebook page and it quickly garnered other residents’ attention.
Linda Lopez, another Salado resident, was so impressed with his work that she asked him to help beautify the utility boxes in her courtyard. Pritchett incorporated a sunflower, cardinal and brick into his designs.
“I couldn’t wait any longer to show the before and nearly finished pictures. It is hard to just not stare at them,” Lopez wrote to her Facebook page. “The amazingly, talented and well-loved Salado artist has completed our little courtyard beautification.”
Pritchett, who has decades of various art experience, emphasized how grateful he is to be a part of a community that is home to an eclectic group of artists.
“I came down as a chance visit during the annual Christmas Stroll and absolutely fell in love with the creative community,” he said. “For the past 40-plus years there have been some really awesome artists that come out of here in Salado.”