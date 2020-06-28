Registration for summer camps and classes is now open at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center. This summer brings the 26nd Summer Arts Camp, Harry Potter Camp, Crafts at the CAC, Hand-Drawn Cartooning, Drawing for Fun, Experiments, and Art, Ceramics, Behind the Scenes, and Sewing and Crocheting for all ages.
All participants need to practice social distancing and wear masks at the CAC facility. Staff at the CAC are following the guidelines for facilities’ space and safety of all participants.
The 26th annual Summer Arts Camp returns for ages 8-13 and is modified to one week this July. The theme is “Let’s Go to the Beach” and participants will have the opportunity to tap into creativity with clay, paint, drawing, movement, and more. The camp costs $99 and runs from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 20-24. Space is limited.
Angela Mowery will instruct the “Go Behind the Scenes” camp. During this camp, kids will collaborate writing short skits in “Saturday Night Live” style. Participants will design and build the props and costumes. The camp is geared for students ages 12 and older and costs $79. It will be held 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 29 through July 3.
Also for ages 9 and up, the CAC is offering 3D Mixed Media. Students will get hands on with clay, kinetic art, sculpture, and recycled materials. Classes will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 3-7. Cost is $49
Children ages 9 and up are invited to learn the basics of crochet with instructor Betty Reichert. Participants will learn how to comfortably hold a crochet hook and the yarn. Participants will need to provide size H hook, medium weight cotton yarn. The class will meet 8:30-10 a.m. July 27-31. Cost is $60.
Fashion Design Camp is coming to the CAC. Want to design clothes? Watch your art walk down runways in New York and Milan? This summer the CAC is bringing the fashion district to you. In this class, participants will create a fashion line, design a T-shirt, bag and learn fashion illustration and build a mood board. Participants will create a fluffy tulle skirt, have team challenges, and end the class with a fashion show. The class is taught by Angela Mowery and will take place 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 20-24. It costs $79 and is open to students age 12 and older.
Ceramic classes with Larry Matthews will be return this summer and students of all ages can express their creativity while learning clay techniques. Ceramic I, for children ages 6-9, will take place 9-10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, July 7-Aug. 11. Ceramic I, for children ages 10-12, will take place 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 7-Aug. 11. Ceramic II, geared for children ages 10 and up, will be held 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 7-11. Ceramic classes for adults will take place 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, July 7-11 or 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturdays, July 11-Aug. 15. Courses for children cost $85 and adult courses cost $125.
The CAC, located at 3011 North Third St. in Temple, offers many classes throughout the year. For more details or to register, visit www.cacarts.org or call 254-773-9926.