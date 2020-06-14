Dr. Phil Davis thought he was going to another typical Temple Rotary Club meeting. He knew there was a presentation planned for the evening, but he wasn’t expecting to hear a message that would resonate within him. And he certainly didn’t think whatever would be said would urge him to move in an unfamiliar direction.
But that’s life. Changes can come when least expected.
Former Temple Rotary Club president Grady Brown arranged for members of Canine Companions for Independence – an organization that trains and provides service dogs to those in need – to speak at one of the club’s meetings in February 2018. Davis was so moved by the presentation that he later decided to help CCI as a puppy trainer.
Fast forward to last May, as Davis sits with a tissue in one hand and a leash in the other, attached to the dog he spent the last 18 months training for this special moment. He and the dog, Journey, wait for her name to be called at the CCI graduation ceremony in Irving, the next step in Journey’s path to becoming a fully-certified service dog.
“Before that meeting, I never considered doing this. The last dog I had before Journey was when I was in the eighth grade,” said Davis, who serves as Temple Rotary Club president and spent over a year training Journey to become a service dog. “This is one of the top things I’ve done in my life. This is bigger than me. This is going to help somebody. It’s an extremely rewarding experience.”
After undergoing a thorough interview process, Davis received his first service-dog-in-training, Demi, in September 2018. Things soon took a turn for the worst. After having Demi for a week, the puppy unexpectedly died from a respiratory defect, a condition unbeknownst to Davis or CCI.
This was certainly not what Davis was expecting. As a first-time puppy raiser, he understood there might be challenges and a learning curve, but he never had a plan for an accidental death.
Still, Davis didn’t waiver.
“I was sad, but I was still determined to be a puppy raiser,” Davis said. “Some people were shocked that I still wanted to do this, but I didn’t give it a second thought. I wasn’t going to let something like this stop me from helping.”
A month later, Davis received Journey, a three-quarter yellow lab, one-quarter golden retriever mix. As Journey grew, Davis took her to his dental practice and soon, she became a regular staple around the office, often receiving loving pets and hugs from patients and staff alike.
She also became the unofficial mascot for the Temple Rotary Club, typically lying in her favorite spot in front of the speaker’s podium during meetings.
Davis’ idea of becoming a puppy raiser was in full swing and was going smoothly. Then, he had another idea that he hoped would work out just as well.
“I spoke to the rotary club and told them that I think we should hold a fundraiser for CCI,” Davis said. “We partnered with CEFCO and everyone was on board and thought ‘What better way to put service above self?’, which is the rotary club motto.”
Over two weeks from August to September 2019, the fundraiser raised $4,400 for CCI. Davis said they hope to hold another fundraiser for CCI once the coronavirus pandemic ends and are aiming for $10,000 next time around.
“If you raise $10,000 you get to name a CCI dog,” Davis said. “We hoped to reach that last year, but it just didn’t happen. We were going to name the dog CEFCO.”
As a puppy raiser, Davis said his responsibilities fell into three categories: socialization, wellness and education. Davis had to ensure that Journey was happy and around people of all ages and that her overall health was to the level that CCI mandated. Trips to see Dr. Gage Blackston at Loop 363 Animal Hospital became routine as she grew stronger with every visit.
Davis said the education portion of his duties were the most challenging. In their 18 months together, Davis taught Journey the basic commands for a service dog that range from sitting, standing, retrieving and more. After Journey – who currently is at puppy college with CCI trainers in Irving and will be designated to an owner in six to nine months – has become fully certified, she will know about 40 commands.
Ultimately, Journey will go where she is needed most. It’s Davis’ hope, however, that she remains in the area and even is assigned to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center. According to Davis, the hospital already has a CCI service dog and is looking for another.
Journey may just very well be a good fit.
“I’ve seen how she is with kids and I know she’d be good with them,” Davis said. “That’d be great if she was close and I could see her a couple of times a year.”
Once Journey has completed her training, she will be given to a family or individual that CCI believes would make for a good match. According to Davis, CCI service dogs are typically retired after eight to 10 years of assistance. Then, the original puppy owner has the option to reclaim the dog.
Without a doubt, Davis wants Journey back.
“I will get that dog back,” said Davis, who does not plan on raising any other puppies because he and his wife hope to travel during their retirement years. “They remember their puppy raisers, even years and years later. So yes, I’ll definitely want Journey back when she’s retired. In fact, she had a favorite toy when we had her, a chewed up pink flamingo. I’m going to keep that so she’ll have it when she comes back.”
Until then, sitting in the Canine Companions Baylor Scott & White Health Kinkeade Campus during Journey’s graduation will have to suffice for Davis. While bittersweet, he understood the undertaking and knows that these dogs are service animals, not pets.
Still, saying goodbye is never easy.
“The No. 1 question I would get from people who saw me with Journey would say ‘So how are you going to give that dog up?’ Well, that’s where seeing this whole process helps,” Davis said. “I’ve seen what these dogs can do and where they wind up. That’s the mission. She’s not a pet. You know getting into this that you’ll only have the dog for 18 months.
“But I’d be lying if I said she wasn’t a big part of my life.”