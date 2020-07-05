Legacy Beach Volleyball Club, 8631 Cedar Creek Road, is a Temple-based business that started with a collective dream about a backyard sand volleyball court.
And Joel Kelley — a co-owner with Kayla Kelley, Jake Roehl and Whitney Roehl — said they have been going strong for almost three years.
“We’ve been slowly growing and trying to provide an opportunity for kids in the area who don’t have access to a beach volleyball experience,” Kelley said. “That’s typically something that is only provided in big cities right now.”
Legacy Beach Volleyball Club offers tournaments, leagues, camps, women’s cardio workouts, vertical training workouts, private and group lessons, court rentals, birthday parties and special events, according to their website.
Kelley noted how beach volleyball is a NCAA Division 1 sport, and how girls often have the opportunity to earn athletic scholarships from universities.
“We wanted to really provide a place for them to come and enjoy beach volleyball, grow the game, learn how to play volleyball in the sand … and specifically prepare them to potentially play in some larger tournaments that can get them some collegiate exposure,” he said.
These events give individuals an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors in a safe and constructive environment, as some student athletes’ training has been impacted by COVID-19.
“A lot of kids are finding that they are able to maintain their strength, speed and athleticism from running around in the sand. They may not have the same school opportunities right now because of COVID-19,” Kelley said.
And athletes playing on their two courts are able to remain physically distant by the game’s nature.
“Beach volleyball is a two-on-two game, so there are no more than four people on a court. It’s one of those sports where you can maintain a safe distance throughout the entirety of the game,” Kelley said. “And we have a reasonable amount of acreage to allow people to space out as far as they want.”
Although Legacy Beach Volleyball Club began as a business venture on the side, they have frequently offered their structured tournaments — their most recent being their “July 4th Blind Draw 4’s BASH.”
But for adults, who wish to hone their game prior to competing, free “open play” days are offered.
“Right now we offer free open play days for adults where they can come and enjoy being outside in the sand playing volleyball with friends and meeting new people,” Kelley said.