Janelle Ramirez had to rebuild her life, self-confidence and independence when she lost her eyesight nearly five years ago to wet macular degeneration and retinitis pigmentosa.
Every day is a new challenge to be conquered — but with the help of OrCam glasses gifted to her by the Temple Breakfast Lions Club — she continues to thrive.
Rodriguez, 38, started having issues with her eyesight around age 30. Her vision began to blur slowly. She started wearing prescription glasses and when that eventually didn’t help, she visited an eye doctor in Austin, from who she heard news that would change her life forever.
“I felt depressed ... I was going to lose my eyesight,” Ramirez said. “The doctor told me he didn’t know how to help me ... he could postpone it, but it was going to come.”
Her doctor introduced her to the OrCam glasses. She was able to try the technology first hand, but the nearly $4,000 investment was far from affordable.
Determined to not let her impending blindness define her, Rodriguez began her extensive research. She followed YouTube tutorials from visually impaired influencers and looked for new accessible hobbies and sensory experiences through audio books and games with sound.
When the blindness finally took over, Ramirez could no longer hold a job, go for a walk in her neighborhood or play video games.
She kept thinking about the OrCam glasses.
The voice-activated device became her saving grace. It attaches to virtually any pair of glasses and can instantly read text from a book, smart phone screen or any other surface it faces. The device can recognize faces and help with shopping.
If Ramirez were to purchase a pair, she would have sacrificed half of her monthly disability payments.
“I thought the glasses were absolutely amazing,” Ramirez said. “I was blown away with them and I really wanted it.”
Her father and caretaker, Joe Ramirez, joked that he was not blessed with patience; however, it’s a learning experience for both of them. He guides his daughter through the streets and takes her wherever she needs to go.
He knew the importance of the glasses and how they would help his daughter.
Community connections
One day Joe Ramirez was at the right place at the right time, with the right person to find a solution: Lisle Meeker, an organizer for Lions Charities with the Temple Breakfast Lions Club.
Meeker told the Telegram that the process of getting the device was a lengthy but memorable one.
“Her father is a member of the American Legion Post 133, which I am also in,” Meeker said. “We got to talking and he told me his daughter needed some help in getting these OrCam glasses ... (the organization) can get grants for other organizations and projects, not individual people, so I started doing research.”
The club was knighted in 1925 by disabled rights advocate Helen Keller as “knights of the blind” for the work they do for that community. Meeker was committed to acquiring the expensive glasses, but it wasn’t until a new member joined the club that a solution became possible.
The new club member was a national representative for the Blind Veterans Association and a local representative for OrCam. He was able to get in contact with resources to eventually get an older version of the glasses, free of charge. Being blind himself, the member volunteered to train and educate Janelle Ramirez on how to use them.
Meeker said that although the Breakfast Lions Club volunteers regularly, helping the community, local food pantries and schools any way they can, this is the first time the club has been able to specifically help an individual.
Acquiring glasses
“Even though (the glasses) are not the latest and greatest version, it was incredible to get her a pair that can help her maneuver and live a better life,” Meeker told the Telegram. “This is the first time we’ve done something like this and it’s so exciting. ... It’s always an honor.”
Although life with OrCam has improved significantly for Janelle Ramirez, it is just one tool she uses. She also uses an app from Script Ability, an organization that partners with businesses such as H-E-B to provide accessible prescription labels free of charge. A small electronic tag is attached to the prescription container, storing the same data found on the printed label. Then, the free ScripTalk reader or app will read the label aloud. The organization also offers 25 languages to choose from and provides a clear adhesive Braille overlay placed over the prescription container.
Ramirez showed the Telegram how she uses both Android and IOS devices. Her phone is set to read the text of whatever page she’s at. The reader, however, is set to speak almost comically fast. This is an effect to an evolutionary response heightening her other senses after losing one.
“It’s actually kind of funny,” Ramirez said. “I hear everyone say that all the other senses are heightened, but I had no idea how true it was. It happened almost immediately for me. I can’t sit around waiting for something to tell me where to turn next so I have it set to go fast and I can intake it all perfectly.”
Ramirez is working to make her story a positive one with an impact on the often overlooked, visually impaired community. She is putting together a Facebook community group with all of the resources she has found so that anyone in her situation can reference the page for all of their needs without going to a doctor in search of answers.
“Resources are so hard to come by,” she said. “There are so many out there, but a lot have lost funding after COVID. I have nurses and organizations reaching out to me to point them in the direction of these resources. It’s a lot of work but if I can gather this information to help out even just one person, then it’s worth it.”