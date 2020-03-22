Editor’s note: Patrons wishing to attend this event are encouraged to call the gallery at 469-877-0374 to make sure it has not been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of press time, this event is still scheduled as planned.
Sirril Art Gallery will present a Spring Art Show and Artist Reception 6-9 p.m. Friday, featuring a collection of new works from artists based across the state.
The show will include the works of two new artists, Ariel Davis and Alexandra Kunert. The event will also feature the newest works by gallery owner Michael Pritchett and artists Connie Adcock, Kristin Donnelly and Alejandro Castanon.
Pritchett said the art show is an annual springtime tradition, and he decided to go ahead with the reception, despite many local events being canceled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said the gallery usually has to replenish its supply of art after the Christmas holiday, so January and February is used as a time to get ready and make new pieces so that when March comes around they can be ready for a spring show.
“So we’ve been working really hard the past few months getting ready for it,” Pritchett said.
“I don’t see why we should not not be ready. Even after all this blows over, I need to be ready for customers. … It’ll be ready and good to go.”
He said hand sanitizer will be provided during the reception. He added the original plan was to serve hors d’oeuvres, but instead the gallery will just provide wine and soft drinks during the reception.
Sirril Art Gallery is located upstairs at No. 1 Royal Street in Salado. For more information, call 469-877-0374.