About half of the winners in Temple’s second annual Downtown Temple Architectural Appreciation Photography contest have now been announced despite delays on choosing the rest of the winners.
The annual contest, which began last year, is hosted by the Temple Main Street Program and shines a spotlight on the various historical buildings within the city. A change was made this year to include both physical and digital photograph categories, differing from last year which only saw physical photos in frames.
City officials announced the winners of the digital portion of the contest earlier this month, with the physical photo portion of the contest delayed due to the coronavirus.
“The purpose of the Architectural Appreciation Photo contest is to draw public attention to the importance of preserving historic buildings during National Preservation Month, which is May.” Temple Main Street Manager Dan Kelleher said.
Winners of the digital contest this year were Lory Vonstaden and Terry Rascoe, receiving the fan favorite pick and city staff pick respectively. Vonstaden took a photo of the AR Workshop at 116 S. First St., while Rascoe’s photo was of the Kyle Building at 111 N. Main St.
This year the city saw a total of 45 digital entries and 14 framed and hard-copy entries to the contest, an increase compared to the 46 total photos submitted last year.
Interim city spokesman Cody Weems said that the City Council will recognize the winners of both categories during a future meeting after both sets of winners have been chosen. He said the judges have yet to meet and make a decision on the physical photographs.
“Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the hard-copy potion of the contest has been delayed until further notice as the judges typically deliberate in person,” Weems said. “There hasn’t been a date set for when that will take place.”