Ashleigh Marie Faris of College Station became the bride to Jonathan Alan Cammack of College Station in a double-ring ceremony Oct. 17 at Faris Ranch at Cherokee.
The bride is the daughter of Paula Pagel Faris of Georgetown and formerly of Temple and the late Robert H. Faris.
The bridegroom is the son of Mark and Janet Cammack of Fairfield.
Dr. Jeffrey Tomberlin officiated.
Given in marriage by her mother, the bride wore a chapel length fit and flare gown in rose gold over nude, featuring embroidered lace motifs on tulle with an illusion plunging sweetheart neckline and V-back finished with pearl buttons over a zipper closure. It was designed by Maggie Sottero.
Matron of honor was Katie Faris Teague, sister of bride, of Alexandria, Va.
Best man was Brian Smith of Dripping Springs.
Seating guests were Carl Hjelmen and Travis Rusch.
A reception followed at Sandstone Street Bed and Breakfast in Llano.
A wedding trip will be at a later date due to COVID-19 precautions; the couple will reside in College Station.
The bride is a graduate of Texas A&M University with a bachelor’s degree in entomology, a master’s degree from Sam Houston State University in forensics and a PhD in entomology from TAMU.
She is employed as an instructional assistant professor in the entomology department at Texas A&M University.
The bridegroom is a graduate from Texas A&M University with a bachelor’s degree in entomology, Clemson University with a master’s degree in entomology and a PhD in entomology from North Carolina State University.
He is employed as chief operating officer and owner of EVO Conversion Systems.
A rehearsal dinner was hosted by the parents of the couple at the carriage house and gardens of Sandstone Street Bed and Breakfast in Llano.