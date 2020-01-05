Cari Dyan Lane of Ennis became the bride of Cody Ray Hollingsworth of Ennis in a double-ring ceremony on Jan. 4 at Willow Creek.
The bride is the daughter of Stephen and Margaret Lane of Belton.
The bridegroom is the son of James and Teresa Hollingsworth of Ennis.
The Rev. Harlan Haines officiated.
Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore a strapless sweetheart with mesh tulle bodice and gathered mesh tulle skirt with horsehair edging by Mikaella.
Maid of honor was Kayla Sammons of Frisco. Matron of honor was Robyn Jackson of Temple. Bridesmaids were Brittni Navarro and Christy Taylor, sister-of-the-bridegroom, both of Ennis, Candace Gillam, cousin-of-the-bride, of Temple, Alexis Hollingsworth, niece-of-the-bridegroom, of Stephenville and Lindsay Lane of Troy.
Best man was Ryan Hollingsworth, cousin-of-the-bridegroom, of Ennis. Groomsmen were Jeremiah Mikel, Jesse Martinez, Daniel Montelongo, Bruce Santos and Eddie Taylor, all of Ennis and Matthew Lane, brother-of-the-bride and Ayden Lane, nephew-of-the-bride, both of Troy.
Flower girl was Kendall Taylor, niece-of-the-bridegroom.
Ring bearer was Kaleb Taylor, nephew-of-the-bridegroom.
After a wedding trip to Punta Cana; the couple will reside in Ennis.
The bride is a graduate of Stephen F. Austin State University with a bachelor of science degree in mathematics. She is employed with Ennis ISD as a high school math teacher.
The bridegroom is a graduate of Texas A&M University – Commerce with a bachelor of applied arts and sciences in business. He is employed at Walgreens Distribution Center as a manager.