Taylor Rene’ Pressley of Austin became the bride of Jordan Andrew Lee Ragsdale of Austin in a double-ring ceremony March 6 at Mercury Hall in Austin.
The bride is the daughter of Michael and Diane Pressley of Belton.
The bridegroom is the son of Tony Ragsdale of Hutchinson, Kan., and Debra Tudor of Temple.
Rick Bell officiated.
Music was provided by Terra Vista Strings.
Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore a Blush/Rose Gold Lucrezia Princess Ballgown by Mori Lee with a sweetheart neckline, corset back, pearl buttons, and all-over patterned glitter and pearl details, as well as a full skirt featuring box pleats. The dress was worn over an elegant long-sleeve illusion and lace body suit.
Maid of honor was Randa Mikeska of Temple.
Bridesmaids were Bailey Perkins and Laura Porter, both of Austin, Janie Werner of Hutchinson, Jennifer Whitley of Temple, Jessica Whitley of College Station and junior bridesmaid was Linden Beebe of Richmond.
Best man was Thomas Macauley of Austin.
Groomsmen were Ian Hackney of Temple, Blayn Scott of Morgan’s Point Resort, Jordan Werner of Hutchinson and Adrian Rodriguez of Austin.
Flower girl was Khloei Werner. Ring security was Zachary Scott.
Seating guests were Zonk Scott Rhuel, James Beebe, Winston Beebe, Gage Scott and Kingston Werner.
A reception followed at Mercury Hall.
After a wedding trip to Europe, including Manchester, England, the couple will reside in Austin.
The bride is a graduate of Texas State University with a degree in mass communication and teaching certification in secondary English. She is employed with Ki Charter School in San Marcos.
The bridegroom is employed as an appliance technician for Bosch/BSH Home Appliances.
A rehearsal dinner was hosted by the bridegroom’s sister and husband, Janie and Jordan Werner, at Chuy’s Restaurant at Arbor Trails.