Melanie Lee Royals of Temple became the bride of James Lee Smith of Temple in a double-ring ceremony June 6 at The Lux at Lake Belton.
The bride is the daughter of Howard McDonald of Gatesville and Susan McDonald of Temple.
The bridegroom is the son of Lora Smith of Waco.
The Rev. Dr. Scott Kerschner officiated.
Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore an Ivory lace tea length dress with polished pearls, an illusion sweetheart neckline, and 3/4 length lace sleeves.
Maid of honor was Mallorie McDonald of Round Rock.
Best man was Johnathon Smith of San Antonio.
Flower girl was Alayna Royals.
Seating guests was Sylvester Dixon.
A reception followed at The Lux.
A wedding trip will take place at a later date due to COVID-19 precautions.
The bride is attending the University of Texas at Arlington. She is employed with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center.
The bridegroom is a graduate of University High School. He is employed with Packing Corporation of America.