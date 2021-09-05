Amanda Nicole Krause of Temple became the bride of Roman Lucas Mikeska of Temple in a double-ring ceremony on Sept. 5 at the Old Bethany Venue in Lorena with Dexter Reed officiating.
The bride is the daughter of David and Shari Krause of Temple. The bridegroom is the son of Dexter and Tanya Reed and Rickey Mikeska of Salado and Temple.
Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore a dress featuring a modern ballgown style silhouette with a fitted bodice and a full skirt. The silk Mikado skirt brushed the floor, with a full length cathedral style train completing the look.
The maid of honor was Alexis Krause, sister of the bride, of Cleveland, Ohio. Bridesmaids were Brooke VanDeweel of Willoughby, Ohio; Guilia Giancola of West Hollywood, Calif.; Melanie March of Columbus, Ohio; Sarah Solarek of Jefferson, Ohio; Rachel Kelly of Spokane, Wash.; Ariannna Mikeska of Temple (sister-in-law); and Cassie Mikeska of Salado (sister-in-law).
The best man was Patrick Barry of San Diego, Calif.
Groomsmen were Revis Mikeska of Salado (brother of the groom); Rylan Mikeska of Temple (brother of the groom; Christian Keyes of Oxford, Miss.; Keaton Przybylski of Temple; Blake Dean of Temple; Reuben (Ben) Mikeska of Dripping Springs; and Jeremy Garcia of San Antonio.
Seating guests were Damion Dixon of Temple; Todd Morris of River Oaks; and Jaeden Reed of Salado (brother of the groom).
A reception followed the ceremony at the Old Bethany Event Center. After a wedding trip to South Padre Island, the couple will reside in Temple.
The bride recently departed from the U.S. Navy after serving six years in San Diego. She is continuing her service in the Texas Air National guard and is studying nursing with the American Military University. The bridegroom, a Temple High School graduate, recently departed from the U.S. Navy after serving as an air rescue swimmer for the past six years. He is employed as an assistant superintendent for Chaney Cox Construction in Belton and plans to complete his college education in the fall at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
A rehearsal dinner hosted by Dexter and Tanya Reed was held at Gregory’s on Main in Troy.