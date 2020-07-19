Jessica Erin Thibodeaux of Round Rock became the bride of Luke Alan Wilde of Round Rock in a double-ring ceremony June 13, at Cypress Falls Event Center in Wimberley.
The bride is the daughter of Randy and Carrie Thibodeaux of Spring.
The bridegroom is the son of Edla and Walter Wilde of Rogers.
Kenny Kelarek, the bridegroom’s cousin, officiated.
The bride was given in marriage by her parents.
Maid of honor was Megan Gersbach of Holland. Matron of honor was Kristen Evans of Palmetto, Fla. Bridesmaids were Shannon Ives of San Antonio, Rachel Wilde of Hewitt, Rachel Miller of Round Rock and bridesman was Nosa Asowata of Georgetown.
Best man was Ben Decker of Oklahoma City, Okla. Groomsmen were Troy Grant of Houston, Ellis Kacir of Bryan, Jacob Thibodeaux of Pearland and Geoff Evans of Palmetto.
Flower girl was Devon Thibodeaux. Ring bearer was Jett Thibodeaux.
A rehearsal dinner was hosted on June 12 by the bridegroom’s parents at The Leaning Pear in Wimberley.
A reception followed at the events center.
The bride is a graduate of Texas A&M University and the University of Alabama at Birmingham with an undergraduate degree in biomedical engineering and masters in physician assistant studies. She is employed with Hill Country Allergy and Asthma.
The bridegroom is a graduate of Texas A&M University with a degree in environmental design. He is employed with Furniture Marketing Group.
The couple will take a wedding trip to Belize at a later date.