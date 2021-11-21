Taylor Leigh McKay of Temple became the bride of Fermin Anthony Contreras of Temple in a double-ring ceremony Nov. 6 at Silo & Oak in Temple with Eric Hammer officiating.
The bride is the daughter of Gary and Lori McKay of Temple. The bridegroom is the son of Pete Jr. and Teresa Contreras of Belton.
Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore a strapless v-neckline A-line dress by Essence Designs featuring lace, tulle, and royal organza with details including lace motifs and beaded jewels.
The flower girl was Spencer Avery Contreras.
The ring bearers were Ethan Matthew Somers and Jaxx Anthony Contreras.
Seating guests were Pete Contreras III and Aaron Scott McKay.
A reception followed the ceremony at Silo & Oak.
The couple will take a wedding trip at a later date.
The bride is attending the University of Phoenix. The bridegroom is a graduate of Texas State Technical College.