Megan Moore of Temple became the bride of William Hillyard of Temple in a double-ring ceremony on July 9 in Cannon Beach, Oregon.
The bride is the daughter of Gerald and Rebecca Moore of Temple.
The bridegroom is the son of Bill and Beverly Hillyard of Belton.
Sarah Nadler officiated.
The bride was giving in marriage by her parents.
Maid of honor was Malintha Abeysiri of Morgan’s Point Resort.
Matron of honor was Meredith Amenell of Temple.
Best man was Steven Kimery of McKinney.
After a wedding trip to Leavenworth, Wash., the couple will reside in Temple.
The bride is attending Angelo State University pursuing a master’s degree in school counseling.
She is employed with Belton ISD.
The bridegroom is a graduate of Sam Houston State University.
He is a firefighter for the city of Houston.