Kara Elizabeth Hicks of Dallas became the bride of Michael Williams Stejskal of Dallas in a double-ring ceremony Sept. 17 at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden with the Rev. Jonathan Hicks officiating.
The bride is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Paul Hicks of Temple. The bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Don Stejskal of Burdett, Kan.
The bridge was given in marriage by her parents.
The maid of honor was Erin Hicks of Bloomington, Minn.
Bridesmaids were Sara Comis of Staten Island, N.Y., Whitney Beissner of Lockhart, Erika Beer of Austin, Brooke Colbert and Nikki Hull, both of Dallas, Rebecca Rosenberger of Denver, Colo., and Allison Denning of Olathe, Kans.
The best men were Louis Stejskal of Shawnee, Kan., and Kent Toland of Los Angeles, Calif.
Groomsmen were Kevin Tietz and Stephen Hicks, both of Lawrence, Kan., Brett McMillan of Overland Park, Kan., Ben Alman of Beaufort, S.C., Brandon Hamner of Dallas, Andy White of Longview, and Jonathan Colaco of Denver, Colo.
Junior bridesmaids were Felicity Hicks and Hattie Hicks. The ring bearer was Benjamin Hicks.
A reception took place at Rosine Hall at the Dallas Arboretum.
After a wedding trip to Kauai, Hawaii, the couple will reside in Dallas.
The bride is a graduate of The University of Texas with a bachelor’s degree in nursing and from Vanderbilt University with a master’s degree in nursing. She is employed with Baylor Scott & White in Waxahachie and UT Southwestern in Dallas.
The bridegroom is a graduate of the University of Kansas with a bachelor’s degree in science. He is employed with American Airlines.