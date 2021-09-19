Hannah Elizabeth Albers of College Station became the bride of Christopher Andrew Biggins of College Station in a double-ring ceremony on July 31 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in College Station with the Rev. Chris Smith officiating.
The bride is the daughter of James Herman and Kathleen Marie Albers of Temple. The bridegroom is the son of Sharon Terry of Harker Heights and Paul Biggins of San Antonio.
The bride was given in marriage by her father.
The maid of honor was Rebecca Albers Doak of Taylor. Bridesmaids were Ryan Beck of Austin, Sara Steers of Denver, Colo., Jeanette Perry of Katy, Becky Clarke of Houston, Tori Ackel of San Antonio, Hailey Meinen of San Antonio, and Madigan Maere of Fort Worth.
The best man was Joe Johnson of Grand Prairie. Groomsmen were Mary and Holly McClelland of Carrollton, Colin Woods of Baton Rouge, La., Jacks Tietz of Austin, Brian Dreher of Harker Heights, Ryan Hart of Arlington, and Chris Montez of College Station.
The flower girl was Therese Britt and ushers were Daniel Moore and Collin Moore.
A reception followed at Peach Creek Ranch.
The couple took a wedding trip to Big Sur, Calif.
The bride is a graduate of Texas A&M University and the University of Texas Medical Branch with a bachelor’s degree in biology and a doctor of physical therapy. She is employed at Catholic Health Initiatives St. Joseph Hospital.
The bridegroom is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington and Texas A&M University with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and a master’s degree in engineering. He is employed at Lynntech Inc.
A rehearsal dinner was held at Peach Creek Ranch hosted by Paul Biggins and Sharon Terry.