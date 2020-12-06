Paige Elizabeth Hitt of Houston became the bride of Rustin Gray Mikeska of Houston in a double-ring ceremony Oct. 30, at Vintage Villas in Austin.
The bride is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Kirby Hitt of Belton.
The bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Mikeska of Temple.
Nate Navarro officiated.
The bride was given in marriage by her father. She wore a Haley Paige gown.
Musicians were Blind Date in Austin.
Matron of honor was Lindsay Rosenbaum of Belton. Bridesmaids were Shannon Hitt of Cypress, Kristen Hitt of College Station, Ginny Rosenbaum and Finley Rosenbaum, both of Belton, Randa Mikeska and Whitney Polk, both of Temple, Caryn Wheeler and Jenna Southworth, both of Magnolia, Kaitlyn Coufal and Shelby Alvarez, both of Austin and Kyla Concepcion of Harker Heights.
Best man was Sam Houston of Munchen, Germany. Groomsmen were Tyler Hitt of Cypress, Brooks Hitt of College Station, Allen Rosenbaum, Chris Kiella and Reese Rosenbaum, all of Belton, Brady Allison and Zac Polk, both Temple, Garret McLaughlin of Hermitage, Tenn., Joe Salgado and Josh Trout, both of Houston, Josh Shaw of San Antonio and Chris Torres of Pearland.
Flower girls were Cora Hitt and Emery Hitt, both of College Station.
Ring bearers were Ledger Rosenbaum of Belton, Maddux Polk of Temple and Declan Hitt of Cypress.
Seating guests were Revis Mikeska and Roman Mikeska, both of Salado, Ben Mikeska of Dripping Springs, Rylan Mikeska of Burlington, Cooper Ritz and Carson Ritz, both of Spring, Brody Rosenbaum of Belton and Camden Hitt and Brayden Hitt, both of Cypress.
A reception followed at Vintage Villas.
After a wedding trip to Turks and Caicos; the couple will reside in Houston.
The bride is a graduate of Texas A&M College Station with a degree in communications and journalism and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor with a degree in nursing
She is employed with Memorial Hermann Hospital–Texas Medical Center in Houston.
The bridegroom is a graduate of Texas A&M College Station with a degree in biology and the University of Houston with a degree in petroleum engineering.
He is employed with Hilcorp Energy Company in Austin.
The rehearsal dinner was hosted by the bridegroom’s parents at the Oasis in Austin.