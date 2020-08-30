Kandee Cené Flores of Temple became the bride to Travis Ramsey Clark of Ding Dong in a double-ring ceremony on Aug. 1, at Tirzah in Belton.
The bride is the daughter of John Flores and Carrie Flores, both of Temple.
The bridegroom is the son of Rick and Linda Clark of Salado.
Tad Allen, brother-in-law-of-the-bride, officiated.
Music was by Mariachi Los Tres Martinez of Temple.
Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore a long bell sleeved gown of ivory floral lace, with a v-neckline and back and sheer lace train.
Matron of honor was Kaci Allen, sister-of-the-bride, of Temple.
Groomsmen were Garrett Clark and Ryan Clark, brothers-of-the-bridegroom.
Flower girl was Rosemary Allen, niece-of-the-bride.
Ring bearer was Rex Allen, nephew-of-the-bride.
A reception followed at Tirzah.
After a wedding trip to Wimberley, the couple will reside in Ding Dong.
The bride is a graduate of Texas State University with a bachelor of arts in English. She is employed as an assistant youth services librarian at the Temple Public Library.
The bridegroom is a graduate of Texas Tech University with a bachelor of science in civil engineering. He is employed as a civil engineer at Fort Hood.
The rehearsal dinner was hosted by the bridegroom’s parents at Tirzah.