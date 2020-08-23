McKenna Ralston of Temple became the bride of Justin Taylor Brumfield of Cedar Park in a double-ring ceremony on July 11, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Temple.
The bride is the daughter of Jack and Jackie Ralston of Temple.
The bridegroom is the son of Keith and Billie Jean Brumfield of Celina.
The Rev. Dana Wilhelmsen officiated.
Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore an Allure strapless ivory sheath gown with a scalloped sweetheart neckline gown featured elegant lace motifs cascading over English net. Satin covered buttons graced the gown from it’s the backline to its dramatic illusion chapel length skirt.
Matron of honor was McKenzie Fleming of Temple.
Bridesmaids were Cassidy Revis of Belton, Megan McNeill of Temple, Lindsay Rhodes of New Braunfels, Breanna Sandoval and Kirstin White, both of Austin, Taylor Valentin of Round Rock and Emily Ming of Tyler.
Best man was Jacob Hughes of Frisco.
Groomsmen were Collin Rutherford of Nacogdoches, Cody Rhodes of New Braunfels, Daniel Mendoza of Dallas, Garrett Carter of Tioga, Doak Fleming of Temple, Dalton Ferry of Celina and Justin Radney of South Dakota.
Flower girl was Rinlee Fleming.
A reception followed at Old Bethany Weddings and Events Center.
After a wedding trip to Florida Keys, Fla., the couple will reside in Cedar Park.
The bride is a graduate of The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor with a bachelor of science degree in sport management and minor in marketing. She is employed at Spanish Oak.
The bridegroom is a graduate of The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor with a bachelor of science degree in exercise sport science. He is employed with Vista Ridge High School.
A rehearsal dinner was hosted by the bridegroom’s parents at Main Street Hall in Temple.