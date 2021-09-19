Febe Marie Perez of Salado became the bride of Aaron Christopher Springer of Belton in a double-ring ceremony on Sept. 19 at The Church of God of The Firstborn in Belton with Benjamin Gutierrez officiating.
The bride is the daughter of Silas Perez and Reynalda Perez of Salado. The bridegroom is the son of Stanley Gordon Springer Sr. and Elsie Gutierrez of Belton.
Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore a Melissa Sweet ornate lace vintage inspired high mock neckline, with eyelash-trimmed scallops adorning the cap sleeves and A-line skirt. The dress was finished with a chapel train.
The maid of honor was Rebecca Fulton of Belton. Bridesmaids were Frances Gutierrez of Belton and Karen Gutierrez of Belton.
The best man was James Barocio of Midlothian. Groomsmen were Abel Gutierrez of Belton and Eric Longoria of Pasadena.
The flower girl was Joanna Gutierres, the ringer bearer was Elias Gutierrez Jr., and the ushers were Moses Perez, John Perez and Samuel Perez. Music was provided by James Tubbs of Montgomery.
A reception followed at the Harris Community Center.
After a wedding trip to Chicago, the couple will reside in Belton.
The bride is a graduate of Belton High School and is employed as a certified medical assistant at Baylor Scott & White. The bridegroom is a student at Texas Tech University and works as a pharmacy technician at Vivent Health.