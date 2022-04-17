Amber Roxanne Mack of Austin became the bride of Adrian Joseph Ramirez of Austin in a double-ring ceremony on March 12 at The Milestone in Georgetown with David Ramirez officiating.
The bride is the daughter of Hamilton and Kathy Mack of Temple. The bridegroom is the son of JR and Becky Ramirez of Temple.
Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore an Oleg Cassini buttoned illusion back wedding dress with appliqué.
The matron of honor was Danielle Partida of Temple. Bridesmaids were Tori Smith of Los Angeles, Tonya Fish of Hutto, Alethea Maldonado of San Marcos, Mindy Rogers of Rockdale and Renee Flores of Leander.
The best man was Alec Ramirez of Temple. Groomsmen were Brandon Mack of Temple, Ethan Henderson of Belton, Troy Heisch of Salem, Ore., Rayse Ramsey of Farmers Branch and Pedro Hernandez of Temple.
Seating guests were Coleton Watts of Temple, Charlie Villamaria of Grand Prairie, and Kevin Gandhi and Miral Gandhi, both of Houston.
A reception followed at The Milestone in Georgetown.
After a wedding trip to St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, the couple will reside in Austin.
The bride is a graduate of Texas State University in San Marcos with a bachelor of science degree in mathematics and a minor in athletic coaching. She is employed as a teacher and cheer coach for Round Rock ISD at West Wood High School.
The bridegroom is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and Concordia University in Austin with a master’s degree in education administration, and a bachelor of arts degree in Spanish and minor in kinesiology. He is employed as an assistant principal for Round Rock ISD at West Wood High School.
The parents of the bridegroom hosted a rehearsal dinner at the 2020 Market Scratch Kitchen and Bar in Georgetown.