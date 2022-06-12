Hannah Katherine Maedgen of Salado became the bride of Lance Allen Sefcik of Georgetown in a double-ring ceremony on April 23 at the First United Methodist Church of Temple with Dr. Tom Robbins officiating.
The bride is the daughter of Bill and Lori Maedgen of Salado. The bridegroom is the son of Warren Jr. and Cathy Sefcik of Georgetown.
Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore her mother’s wedding dress in candlelight with a lace bodice and taffeta skirt.
The maid of honor was Julia Case of Liberty Hill. Bridesmaids were Meg Brauer of Jarrell, Jessica Cook of Temple, Alice Maedgen of Lubbock, Shelby Pope of Georgetown and Kelsey Osgood of Houston.
The best man was Eric Hester of Austin. Groomsmen were Tanner Walden of Georgetown, Tucker Pennell of Georgetown, Cody Jones on Fort Worth, Ragan Pope of Georgetown and James Conlee of Conroe.
The flower girl was Faith Hennessy and the ring bearer was Nolan Hennessy.
Seating guests were Steven Hennessy, Austin Nelson and Reese Pennell.
Musicians included Dr. Carl Bradley of Temple (organ), Samuel Davis of Temple (piano) and Amy Stoker of Edmond, Okla., (soloist).
A cake and punch reception followed the ceremony at the Family Life Center and dinner and dancing took place at the bride’s family ranch in Salado.
After a wedding trip to Scotland, England and France, the couple will reside in Georgetown.
The bride is a graduate of Texas A&M University and the University of Texas Medical Branch with a degree in health and nursing. She is employed as a transport RN with Baylor Scott & White Children’s Medical Center.
The bridegroom is a graduate of McNeese State University with a degree in business administration. He is self-employed.
The bridegroom’s parents hosted a rehearsal dinner at Pignetti’s restaurant in Temple.