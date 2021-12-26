Devyn Amber Dockal of Temple became the bride of Ryan Michael Saunders of Temple in a double-ring ceremony on Dec. 11 at Timeless Memories Event Center with Frank Simmons officiating.
The bride is the daughter of Chris and Lisa Dockal of Kingsland. The bridegroom is the son of Ted and Amber Saunders and Pauline Knowles of St. Augustine.
The bride was given in marriage by her parents.
The matron of honor was Dustyn Simmons of Kingsland. The bridesmaid was Haley Groff of Austin.
The best man was Dominic Sandoval of Columbia. The groomsman was Conrad Simmons of Kingsland.
The flower girl was Kaley Saunders and the ring bearer of Dawson Simmons.
Seating guests were Bobby Blackmon Jr. and Brandon Nichols.
A reception followed the ceremony at Timeless Memories Event Center.
The bride is attending the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor pursuing a doctorate degree in physical therapy. The groom is attending Texas State Technical College pursuing a degree in safety management.
Ted and Amber Saunders, the father and stepmother of the groom, hosted a private rehearsal dinner at the couple’s house.