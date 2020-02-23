Cayten Cassidy White of Quanah and formerly of Temple became the bride of Jace Lee O’Neal of Quanah at The Springs, Stone Hall in McKinney on Feb. 22.
The bride is the daughter of Robert E. and Diane Symm of Temple and Steven and Diane White of Quinlan.
The bridegroom is the son of Cotton and Kim O’Neal of Quanah.
Liana Whitten officiated.
The bride was given in marriage by her parents. She wore an ivory Stella York mermaid gown of lace and ivory tulle illusion over regency organza adorned with bugle beads and sequins with beaded straps and a sweetheart neckline. The back of the dress featured fabric buttons leading to the sweeping train and a delicate Cathedral length veil.
Maids of honor were Elizabeth Chavez and Amanda White. Bridesmaids were Madison Jump, Harley Brown, Kelsey Frederick, Kelsey Stephenson, Kayla Ritter, Erika Beames, Kinsey Escobedo, Brooke Need, Skyler O’Neal and the daughter of the bridegroom, Miss Channing O’Neal.
Best men were Kyle Mayfield and Shay Aaron. Groomsmen were Jimmy Ripley, Trent Dorl, Conner Franklin, Jason O’Neal, Justin O’Neal, Dev Wooten, Randell Sparkman, Dakota White and Brady Jump.
Flower girls were Emery O’Neal, Lexi White and Lilly white.
Ring bearers were James Dodson, Jaxon Chapman and Landon White.
Seating guests were Jacey O’Neal, Jeremy Mullins, Dalton Symm and Zachary Symm.
A reception followed at The Springs.
The couple will take a wedding trip to Sandals Regency La Toc in St. Lucia.
The bride is a graduate of Tarleton University and Texas A&M Dental Hygiene School with a bachelor’s in Registered Dental Hygiene. She is employed with Dr. Jay Parmer in Quanah and Dr. Keys in Childress as a registered dental hygienist.
The bridegroom attended Oklahoma State University. He is employed by Fed Ex Freight in Childress.
A rehearsal dinner was hosted by the bridegroom’s family at La Hacienda Ranch restaurant in Frisco.