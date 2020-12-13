Audrie Jane Petter of Salado became the bride of Jacob Lewis Brennan of San Antonio in a double-ring ceremony Oct. 17, at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Salado.
The bride is the daughter of Tim and Gwen Petter of Salado.
The bridegroom is the son of Jeff and Nikki Brennan of Georgetown.
The Rev. Jude Uche officiated.
Pianist was Jeremy Thompson of Temple, violinist was Daniella Lombardi of Harker Heights and soloist was Emily Roeder of Chicago.
Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore a slim gown with a beaded lace bodice that trailed on to the smooth crepe skirt before flowing out into a round train.
Maid of honor was Abigail Petter, sister of the bride of Salado. Bridesmaids were Mallory Mikes of Temple, Emily Roeder of Chicago, Reagan Borgman and Maddie Borgman, both of Dallas, Bailey Murphy of Midland, Brittani Tidwell of Rockport, Kendall Ginsburg of Houston and Courtney Hofmeister of Carrollton.
Best men were Blake Brennan, brother of the bridegroom, of Georgetown and Mason Elliott of Rogers, Ark. Groomsmen were Jacob Oberrender of Early, Ryan Lawrence of Galveston, David Roroback of Grapevine, Rylan Geise of Costa Mesa, Calif., Kel Taylor of Dallas, Kody Murphy of Midland and Matt Hofmeister of Carrollton.
Flower girl was Amelia Storrie, cousin of the bride, of Willow Park.
Ring bearer was Oakland Parham, nephew of the bridegroom, of Hummelstown, Penn.
Seating guests were Sam Petter, brother of the bride, of Atlanta, Ga., and Carl Storrie, cousin of the bride, of Willow Park.
Reception followed at Tenroc Ranch of Salado.
After a wedding trip to Florida, the couple will reside in San Antonio.
The bride is a graduate of Texas A&M University with a degree in kinesiology. She is employed in the food service industry for Shipt.
The bridegroom is a graduate of Texas A&M University in College Station with a degree in biology and the University of Texas Medical Department in Galveston with a doctor of medicine degree. He is in his second year of residency at the University Health Science Center in San Antonio.
A rehearsal dinner was hosted by the bridegroom’s parents at the Stagecoach Inn of Salado.