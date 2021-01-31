Taylor Lynn Krcha of Temple became the bride of Kirk Evan Hutchins of Belton in a double-ring ceremony on Jan. 9 at Cross Church on Birdcreek in Temple.
The bride is the daughter of Tommy Krcha of Temple and Casey Griggs of Killeen.
The bridegroom is the son of Doug and Karen Hutchins of Little Rock, Ark.
The Rev. Ron Winsman officiated.
Music was by Kathy Harrison of Little River-Academy.
Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore a Calla Blanche whimsical ball gown featuring a deep v-plunge front neckline. The deep v-plunge back neckline was highlighted by draping rows of pearls. Bold floral lace motifs covered with ivory pearls adorned the entire dress, which cascaded to a chapel.
Maids of honor were Grace Jungmann of Rogers and Madalynn Woelfel of Taylor. Bridesmaids were Danielle Duncan of College Station, Kathryn Hezel, sister of the bridegroom, of Little Rock, Jaylea Elkins, Lacie Elkins, Jordan Krcha and Bailey Krcha, all of Temple, and Kelley Hashemi, sister of the bridegroom, of San Francisco, Calif.
Best men were Kory Kostecki of St. Peters, Mo., and Royce Lobianco of Maumelle, Ark. Groomsmen were Thomas Stark of Conway, Lucas Martin of Sugarland, Peter Schier and Nick Ramirez, both of Houston, and Dalton Krcha of Temple.
A reception followed at Seaton Star Hall.
A wedding trip is planned in the fall. The couple will reside in Belton.
The bride graduated cum laude with a bachelors of health science from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and is currently attending graduate school at the Mayborn College of Health Science at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor to earn a master’s of science in occupational therapy.
The bridegroom is a graduate of Baylor University with a bachelor of business administration in management.
A rehearsal dinner was hosted by both families at Oscar Store.