Mary Jacqueline Kirchoff of Temple became the bride of Juan Ubaldo Gonzales of Temple in a double-ring ceremony on Jan. 14 at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum with Dr. Tom Robbins officiating.
The bride is the daughter of Stephen and Jill Markwardt of Fort Worth and John Kirchhoff of Temple. The bridegroom is the son of Shawn and San Juana Contino of Harker Heights and Pete Gonzales Jr. of Waco.
Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore a dress designed by Justin Alexander with a silver beaded bodice featuring a V-neckline with illusion trim that leads into illusion straps. It was paired with an ivory crepe fit and flare skirt accented with a crepe belt and a chapel-length train. The bride also wore an ivory felt fascinator with a birdcage veil.
The maid of honor was Paige Markwardt, sister of the bride, of College Station. The matron of honor was Samantha Ramsey, sister of the bride, of Farmers Branch.
Bridesmaids were Meagan Burgart of Temple, Allen Glover of Los Angeles, Layna Piering of Kingwood, and Regan Allen of San Diego, Calif.
The best man was Brett Payne of Troy.
Groomsmen were Eric Billings of Belton, Pete Gonzales III of Temple, Kelly Prescott of Temple, Rayse Ramsey of Farmers Branch, and Daniel Perez-Guerra of Leander.
Seating guests were Steven Gonzales and Adam Gonzales, both of Harker Heights.
A reception followed the ceremony at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum.
After a wedding trip to Walt Disney World, the couple will reside in Temple.
The bride is a graduate of the University of Hartford School of Dance and Stephen F. Austin University with a bachelor of science in dance and kinesiology. She is employed as the owner of the Arthur Murray Dance Center in Temple.
The groom attended Brigham Young University of Idaho and is employed as the media and marketing advisor and dance instructor at the Arthur Murray Dance Center in Temple.
The parents of the bridegroom hosted a rehearsal dinner at the Arthur Murray Dance Center in Temple.