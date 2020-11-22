Kasey Erin Murphy of Rogers became the bride of Derrick Michael Fitzpatrick of Rogers in a double-ring ceremony on Nov. 21 at Rustic Acres Event Center.
The bride is the daughter of Ronald and Jeanne Murphy of Temple.
The bridegroom is the son of Kelly and Jennifer Fitzpatrick of Killeen and Theresa Britt of Salado.
The Rev. William Passmore officiated.
Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore an ivory, strapless lace A-line gown featuring side gathering, a split skit detail, a metallic beaded neckline, corset back and chapel train.
Maid of honor was Kelli Murphy of Rogers.
Bridesmaids were Jennifer Murphy, Amy Kyle and Deja Finney, all of Temple, Stefanie Fry and Brittany Craighill, both of Rogers and Kathryn Martinez of Harker Heights. Junior bridesmaid was Lorelai Bruyette of Rogers.
Best man was Michael Broddie of Temple.
Groomsmen were Clayton Kolls, Ty Harmon and Hawkins Campbell, all of Belton, Brendan Laird of Quitman and Daniel Craighill of Rogers.
Ring bearer was Jove Broddie of Temple.
A reception followed at Rustic Acres.
The bride is a graduate of Rogers High School.
The bridegroom is a graduate of Salado High School.