Anna Marie Hempel of Jarrell became the bride to Max Wayne Johnson Jr. of Jarrell in a double-ring ceremony on Oct. 3 at the Villa Antonia in Jonestown.
The bride is the daughter of Curtis and Nancy Hempel of Brenham.
The bridegroom is the son of Max and Charlotte Johnson of Jarrell.
Mr. Gene Young officiated. Soloist was Jeremy McBee of Buda.
The bride was given in marriage by her parents.
Matron of honor was Jennifer Matthews of Conroe. Bridesmaids were Ginger Gregory of Jarrell and Elizabeth Alvarado of Round Rock.
Best man was Mark Johnson of Temple. Groomsmen were Clif Matthews and Christopher Dyer, both of Conroe.
Flower girl was Stevie Donnell of Brenham.
The couple will take a wedding trip to Puerto Vallarta Mexico.
A rehearsal dinner was hosted by the bridegroom’s parents at First Baptist Church of Jarrell.