Megan Elizabeth Taylor of Rogers became the bride of Andrew Joseph Noyes of Temple in a double-ring ceremony on Nov. 7, at Cedar Skies Event Center in Burnet.
The bride is the daughter of Doyle and Karen Taylor of Rogers.
The bridegroom is the son of Chris and Jennifer Noyes of Russell, Mass.
Jordan Jones officiated.
The bride was given in marriage by her parents; she wore an eyelash French lace long sleeve off the shoulder designer gown by Allure with a lace chapel train and fingertip tulle veil with crystal beaded edges.
Maid of honor was Micah Jeter of Temple. Bridesmaids were Rebecca Noyes of Kodiak, Alaska, Kylie Johnson of Belton and Mary Megan Connor of Round Rock.
Best man was Mason Hymer of Fort Hood. Groomsmen were Reagan Beard, James Mullikin and Garrett Johnson, all of Fort Hood.
Flower girl was McKinlee Burtchell of Troy.
Ring bearer was Brantly Taylor of Rogers.
Seating guests were Trent Denio of Charlotte, N.C., and Kelly Lemmons of Belton.
A reception followed at Cedar Skies.
After a wedding trip at a later date, the couple will reside in Temple.
The bride is attending the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor pursuing a degree in education.
The bridegroom is a sergeant in the United States Army.
A rehearsal dinner was held at Coyote Moon Lodge at Cedar Skies.