Shannon Marek of Temple became the bride of A’oumontye Sumrall of Temple in a double-ring ceremony on June 11 at Harper Hill Ranch in Sequin with the bride’s stepfather, Brian Mooney, officiating.
The bride is the daughter of Lisa Mooney and the late Charles Marek of Temple. The bridegroom is the son of Jackie Trotter and the late Melvin Sumrall of Missouri City.
Given in marriage by her mother, the bride wore an ivory gown with beaded straps from the Essence of Australia collection. It featured a lace bodice with encrusted sparkle glitter and sequins, a skirt with sequin tulle layers and a cathedral train.
Bride’s attendants were Katie Putman of Moody, Bre’Layshia Alexander of Temple, Bianca Broughton of Arlington, Brian Hamilton of Wheat Ridge, Colo., and Wes Vickers of Cabot, Ark.
The groom’s attendants were Christian Spears of Pearland, Vincent Bresina of Highlands Ranch, Colo., Mark Davison of Austin, and Jordan Robles of Lubbock.
The flower girl was Danielle Arredondo, cousin of the bride, of San Marcos, and the ring bearer was Isaiah Bunn, nephew of the groom, of Missouri City.
Seating guests were Jeremiah and Jerriah Battle, nephews of groom, from Missouri City, and Chris and Xavier McDonald, nephews of groom, from Manvel.
A reception followed the ceremony at Harper Hill Ranch.
After a wedding trip to Cabo San Lucas, the couple will reside in Temple.
The bride is a graduate of Baylor University and Oklahoma State University with a bachelor’s of education in athletic training and a master of science degree in health and human performance. She is employed as an athletic trainer for Belton High School.
The bridegroom is a graduate of Texas Lutheran University and Stephen F. Austin University with a bachelor of science degree in exercise science and a master’s degree in athletic training. He is employed as an athletic trainer at Lake Belton High School.
The bridegroom’s family hosted a rehearsal dinner at Harper Hill Ranch.