Bre’Layshia Junique Hodges of Temple became the bride of Ali Anthony Alexander of Marlin in a double-ring ceremony on May 30 at Magnolia Grace Ranch in Leonard.
The bride is the daughter of Louise Hodges-Lloyd and Brian Lloyd, and Bobby Patterson of Temple. The bridegroom is the son of Helen Woodson and Larry Alexander of Marlin. Bishop Shelton Craig Rhodes officiated the ceremony.
Given in marriage by both of her fathers, the bride wore a Maggie Sottero Jacqueline chic fit-and-flare wedding dress featuring a pleated Chardon crepe bodice over a tiered tulle skirt trimmed in horsehair, complete with strapless sweetheart neckline and subtle v-back and finished with crystal buttons over a zipper closure.
The maid of honor was Khallyl Alexandria Hodges-Lloyd of Arlington. The matrons of honor were Nekisha Collins of Temple, Delisha Neal of Waco and Natasha Buchanan of Frisco. Bridesmaids were Cabrea Bundy, Jordan Pickett, Megan Bradford, Shannon Marek, Leslie Bennett, Whitney Reed, Jalyah Collins and Artavia Guyton.
The best man was Danario Alexander of Houston. Groomsmen were Danny Woodson, Desmond Woodson, Matthew Bailey, Narada Johnson, Andrew Davis Jr., Alonzo Davis, Dominique Brown, Dominique Jones, Tony Norman, Eddie “Trae” Ellis, Desmond Woodson Jr., and Dae’viar Woodson, and Benny Jones, all of Marlin; Khayden Alexander of Bryan; and Darrell Ellis of Temple.
Ushers were Katie Putnam, Denajah Woodson, Ryan Powell and Justin Goolsby.
A reception followed the ceremony at Magnolia Grace Ranch in Leonard.
The couple will reside in Temple and they plan on taking a wedding trip at a later date.
The bride is a graduate of Texas State University and Concordia University Texas with a bachelor of science degree in athletic training and a master’s degree in sports administration. She is employed by Sportscare USA. The bridegroom is a graduate of the University of North Texas with a bachelor’s degree in recreation, event and sport management and he is employed with Academy ISD.
The bridegroom’s mother hosted a rehearsal dinner at EG Steakhouse in Frisco.